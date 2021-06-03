Driver indicted fiery car crash that killed four, tested positive for fentanyl

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was indicted Thursday in a fiery car crash that killed four members of a Powell family in March.

Laylah Bordeau, 25, of Blacklick was indicted by a Delaware County grand jury on four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Court documents say Bordeau tested positive for fentanyl.

Bordeau was driving northbound on Interstate 71 in Delaware County on March 29 when she crossed the median, entered the southbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Killed were Abigail Sperl, 38, Brian Sperl, 42, Lincoln Sperl, 11, and Bastion Sperl, 14, all of Powell.

The Sperls’ vehicle struck a third car, flipped onto its top and caught fire. A 29-year-old driving the third car was uninjured.

Blood taken the night of the crash showed Bordeau with more than 92 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid similar to morphine.

On fentanyl, loss of consciousness can happen at 34 ng/ml, and the level used for surgery is 50 ng/ml.