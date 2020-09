COLUMBUS, (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman hit a utility pole and died.

The Columbus Division of Police says Misty Ducey, 39, struck a utility pole east of Watkins Road near Nuway Road around 5:21 a.m., Friday.

Police say Ducey was oriented and had no visible injuries when she was transported to Grant Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating.