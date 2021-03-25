Drive your tractor to school day attracts crowd in Licking Valley

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Every year kids from Licking Valley drive one of their family’s most prized and expensive possessions to school — the farm’s tractor.

On Thursday, the day before spring break, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office escorted the line of tractors about half a mile as they came into the school.

On the day before spring break begins, it’s a way to celebrate the students’ farming heritage — a day that was missed last year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“All the kids came out to see the parade of tractors going by Licking Valley Middle School in the day before spring break begins,” said a sheriff’s deputy during a livestream of the event. “Kids had a lot of fun with it.”

The sheriff’s escort was there to ensure that no cars tried to jump the line and cut between the parade of tractors.