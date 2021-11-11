COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A local non-profit for veterans is planning to open its first facility in Central Ohio. The organization is called Dress, Right, Dress, and is providing vets with peer programs, mentorship, and VA support.

“Originally, we were completely mobile unit, 100 percent volunteer force, but as you can see, things are changing, but they’re changing for the good,” said the founder Jeremy Parkins.

The organization serves as a non-profit across Ohio. After getting a state license earlier this week, they needed to have an official headquarters.

Parkins and several other veterans are working to renovate a building in Kingston, near the Pickaway and Ross County line.

There are plans to fill the building with a computer lab, board rooms, and private areas for veterans to work.

“[They can] apply for employment, workshops, skill development, a plethora of different services and activities,” said Parkins.

“This you know gives me something to give back to other veterans, and you know, the community,” said Keithe Mitchell, an Army veteran who lives in Chillicothe.

Mitchell has been helping Parkins on his mission to open this veteran’s center.

“People go through problems in life, and if you need a place where you can talk and be alone with another veteran, someone that can understand you, and be in the same shoes or boots that you’ve been in,” said Mitchell.

They’re planning to open this facility on December 1st.