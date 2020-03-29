Dramatic video of twister roaring through US town

A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving six people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro.

Dramatic video filmed from inside a phone repair shop showed objects being tossed about by the twister as it roared through the area.

The six people reported injured were taken to a local hospital with minor juries, Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley said.

The tornado did major damage at the Mall at Turtle Creek and Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

Like much of the rest of the world, Jonesboro is working to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Because of that, most stores in the Mall at Turtle Creek were closed Saturday to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Severe weather could have been much worse if not for that, Presley said.

Power was out in sections of the city, which affects the city’s traffic lights.

Wreckage hurled about by the twister also blocked roads. They mayor issued a 7 p.m. curfew, and authorities asked people not to drive around.