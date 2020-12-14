Dr. Mercy Dickson gets one of the first Ohio COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dr Mercy Dickson was one of the first in line to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio.

“It went fantastic,” she told Governor Mike DeWine in a news conference.

Dr Dickson is an Emergency Medicine Resident Physician in her final year.

“Daily in the emergency room we care for the most vulnerable in our population. Some of the sickest people come to us,” said Dr. Dickson.

DeWine congratulated Dr. Dickson and said that she represented “a lot of people doing great work,” and that he “can’t wait to get all of them vaccinated.”

“Thank you for being part of that today, and thank you for what you do each and every day to take care of our patients, some of our sickest people, many of whom are COVID patients,” he said.