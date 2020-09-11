Dr. Joan Duwve withdraws her name from consideration as director for the Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than six hours after being named director at the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Joan Duwve has withdrawn her name from consideration.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement on Twitter stating Dr. Duwve withdrew for personal reasons.

Gov. DeWine named Dr. Duwve as the next director at the Ohio Department of Health during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

Dr. Duwve is a native Ohioan, a graduate of North Olmsted High School and a graduate of The Ohio State University.

Dr. Duwve was going to replace Dr. Amy Acton who helped lead the charge in combating the coronavirus when it first began in Ohio in March.

Dr. Acton stepped down as ODH director on June 11 and left her advisory position in the governor’s office on Aug. 4.

