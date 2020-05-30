Dr. Amy Acton signs new health orders lifting some of Ohio’s coronavirus restrictions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed two new health orders impacting Ohioans, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

Dr. Acton says the “sacrifices and incredible efforts” made by Ohioans during the coronavirus pandemic have made it possible for the state to begin lifting mandatory requirements and restrictions.

On Friday, Acton signed the “Director’s Updated and Revised Order for Business Guidance and Social Distancing” and the “Director’s Order that Rescinds the Director’s Order that the Sale of Spirituous Liquor be Restricted in Certain Instances in Certain Counties.”

The “Director’s Updated and Revised Order for Business Guidance and Social Distancing” offers specific guidelines for the reopening of businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order states that businesses and organizations are to continue social distancing and outlines prohibited activities. Click here to read the full order.

The “Director’s Order that Rescinds the Director’s Order that the Sale of Spirituous Liquor be Restricted in Certain Instances in Certain Counties” lifts the order signed on April 13 restricting the sale of liquor in specific areas. Click here to read the full order.

The orders take effect immediately.