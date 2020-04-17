Dr. Acton honored with Spirit of Columbus Award

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director, has been given the 2020 Spirit of Columbus Award. The award honors Columbus resident and Newark native Jerrie Mock who, on April 17, 1974, landed at the Port Columbus airport ending her history-making flight as the first woman to fly solo around the world.

The Columbus Foundation announced in a statement, “Dr. Acton was selected to recognize and honor her outstanding work and leadership in the community and to represent all of Ohio’s public health workers, first responders, and medical personnel on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 crisis.”

In 2013, the Columbus Foundation created the “Spirit of Columbus Award” to honor Mock’s achievement and during Friday’s press briefing Governor DeWine announced Dr. Acton as the recipient featuring a video presentation from past winners.

The award recognizes those who represent exemplary community spirit through their own efforts and their own accomplishments.

This year’s Spirit of Columbus Award is going to someone who has shown extraordinary compassion, commitment, courage during the unprecedented challenge of the #COVID19 pandemic: @DrAmyActon. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kT7Pgn1MhP — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 17, 2020

“I just want to say to everyone out there thank you very, very much for this honor,” Dr. Acton said. “I don’t think you ever feel worthy. It made me wonder if ever the people you saw in that video sometimes have that feeling of, ‘I’m just living my life,’ and these sort of things just happen.”

Numerous previous award winners, including entrepreneur Jeni Britton Bauer, author Michelle Alexander, and poet Scott Woods, honored Dr. Acton in a video tribute that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared at the beginning of Friday’s news conference.

Dr. Acton has been instrumental in leading Ohio through the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 150,000 lives across the world including more than 34,000 deaths in the U.S. and 418 deaths in Ohio.