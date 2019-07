PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — Dozens of people have been displaced after a fire at a nursing home in Pataskala.

According to firefighters no one was hurt when a fire broke out at the Pataskala Oaks Care Center in the 1400 block of Broad Street.

However, 73 residents of the facility had to be moved to the nearby Nazarene church. Family members of those displaced are allowed to come to the church as well.

Firefighters attribute an electrical problem as the cause of the fire that started in the attic.