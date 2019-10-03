Dozens of plow truck drivers participate in 34th annual Snow Fighters Rodeo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Engineers office is preparing for some of our coldest days on one of the hottest days of the month.

The 34th annual Snow Fighters Rodeo kicked off on Thursday.

Snowplow drivers learned to keep drivers safe and have fun all at the same time.

Typically, around this time of year it’s cold and rainy but everyone said they planned to enjoy the heat while it lasts.

Jeffrey Burns loves practicing in the heatwave.



“It’s not raining. It’s not raining. It’s not cold. We’ve been out here in raincoats before and this is a real nice day,” said Burns.



Burns and more than 60 plow drivers were all smiles as they competed to see who could maneuver through some tough obstacles that simulated real-life situations on the road.

Jerry Mitchell with the Franklin County Engineer’s Office said Thursday’s rodeo benefits drivers.

“It will reduce and eliminate some of our downtime to improve our efficiency on snow and ice,” said Mitchell.



Each driver is scored and the person with the highest score wins bragging rights because the competition isn’t as easy as it looks.



“The tire is difficult. Because it is kind of hit and miss as far as getting it underneath the 2×4, said Burns.



Burns has done this for more than 20 years.

Each year he’s getting better and better.