Dozens ‘honor the fallen,’ heroes at local 9/11 anniversary ceremony

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus and Franklin County hosted a remembrance ceremony called “Joined in Unity to Honor the Fallen.”

Several people across the city came to pay their respects at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

“To see everyone around here gathering together as brothers and sisters, as citizens. It shocks me you know. I have no words really,” said retired veteran Edgar Solera.

The 9/11 ceremony in Columbus was held to remember the fallen, the heroes, and our country.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, interim Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, several council members and county commissioners gave remarks at the ceremony.

It’s a day people, who were alive on Sept. 11, 2001, remember like it was yesterday.

“I worked for an aerospace company, we make planes, and we were called by our general manager at the cafeteria, and he tells us, we’re at war,” said Solera.

It was also a time of fear and confusion as two planes struck the north and south twin towers in New York, another hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane went down in a field in Pennsylvania.

That day left a mark on Pauline Whited.

She said she carries anxiety with her to this day.

“Since 9/11 happened this is my first time ever coming out for any memorial services. Normally, I hide during 9/11,” said Whited.

She said she remembers nearly every moment of that day and the fear she felt when she was alone.

“I was physically separated from my husband because we was deployed in the Navy and he was down in Norfolk, Virginia, and I could not get a hold of him, and I remember leaving where I was and going and just being scared trying to get to my oldest son.”

On this 9/11, 18 years after the attack, Whited takes the first step in reclaiming what was once taken from her.

“I am determined to make a stand that they’re not going to no longer scare me.”