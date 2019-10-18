Downtown road closures for Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Final preparations are underway for the 40th Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon. The marathon steps off at 7:30am Sunday from W Long St. at North Bank Park, but traffic will be affected as early as Friday.Friday, Oct. 18

· Long St. from Marconi to Hocking will be closed for the weekend at 9:30am.

· Spring St. will be closed from West St. to Hocking St. at 11pm.

· Neil Ave. will be closed south of New Public Way to the combined Start/Finish Line at Long St. at 11pm.

· NOTE: Entrances and exits from all Nationwide parking lots and garages will remain accessible.

Saturday, Oct. 19

· Spring Street will re-open from 3pm to 11pm for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ home game, then will close until 6pm Sunday.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Starting at the start line on Long Street at 7:30am and for the 26.2 miles of the marathon course and the 13.1 miles of the half marathon course, roads will be subject to partial or full closure based upon the expected arrival times of the first and last athlete.

Spring St., Long St. and Neil Ave. will open back up to traffic at 6pm.

Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) services will also be disrupted and detoured because of the marathon.All downtown bus stops will be closed beginning at 4:00am. Sunday, and hundreds more will be closed in German Village, Bexley, North Bank, Arena District, Short North, Victorian Village, Grandview Heights, Ohio State University, and Upper Arlington.



To view the list of closed bus stops, click here: COTA Columbus Marathon Changes

Details of all reroutes below:

Spring St., Long St. and Neil Ave. will open back up to traffic at 6pm, and all COTA reroutes will end mid-afternoon Sunday, following the conclusion of the marathon.

