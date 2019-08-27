Double Dare Live! coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Everybody’s favorite show featuring those messy physical challenges will be coming to Columbus in December.

Double Dare Live! will be coming to Columbus December 16, as part of additional dates to the popular tour, which kicked off last March.

The show, which takes place at the Palace Theatre, will feature original TV host Marc Summers, along with his sidekick Robin Russo.

Inspired by the iconic TV game show, Double Dare Live features two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

Tickets go on sale at 10am, August 30, and are available in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at capa.com, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-982-2787.

Double Dare premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993, making it the network’s longest running game show.