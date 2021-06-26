Doritos puts Buckeye Olympian Christina Clemons on bag after wearing Cool Ranch earrings in Olympic Trials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeye Christina Clemons qualified for the Olympics for the first time after finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles on Monday, but it was the earrings Clemons wore that stole the show.

Clemons ran the race while wearing Cool Ranch Doritos earrings in what’s become a viral moment for the 31 year old who won two national championships at Ohio State.

  • EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 20: Christina Clemons cries after the Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 20: Christina Clemons in the Women 100 Meter Hurdles on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 20: Keni Harrison (C), first, Brianna McNeal (L), second, and Christina Clemons (R), third, pose after the Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 20: Christina Clemons cries after the Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After the win, Doritos reached out to Clemons and put her picture on a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos with a caption that reads “For those who keep it cool even when running for their dreams.”

As a Buckeye, Clemons was an 11-time All-American, a 10-time Big Ten champion, including eight individual championships, and she won two NCAA titles as a senior in 2012 in the 60-meter hurdles indoors and the 100-meter hurdles outdoors.   

