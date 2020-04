COLUMBUS (WCMH) — DoorDash is currently experiencing an outage on its website that began Friday at 12:00 EST, according to a statement from the company.

The statement read:

“You may have orders that were placed and are now cancelled. If you do, we will be issuing you a refund for such orders. All impacted customers will refunded fully and issued credits for their next DoorDash order.”

If you have questions or concerns, you can call 855-973-1040.