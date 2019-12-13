Donations needed for 42nd annual Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Your generosity promises to once again make the holidays a little happier for thousands of children around central Ohio.

The Franklinton warehouse used by Firefighters 4 Kids was already packed with dolls, games, action figures and other toys Friday, but coordinators say more items are needed.

NBC4 is teaming up with a group of retired and current Columbus firefighters for the 42nd year of the toy drive.

We’re collecting unwrapped toys, gift cards and monetary donations at NBC4 studios Saturday.

In 2018, your donations helped more than 6,000 families. The massive annual drive has grown tremendously from its origins as a food collection for 25 families.

“We first started this out of my garage, so you can imagine how much smaller that was. And then the first year we actually passed out anything it was food baskets,” founder Mike Mullins said.

Mullins, a retired Columbus firefighter, said helping people came naturally for him and his fellow volunteers.

“Being on the fire department, we’ve always been a service-oriented group of people. It’s what we do,” he said.

He credits the program’s growing success to the outpouring of volunteers over the years.

“We get massive amounts of help. And we need massive amounts of help. You see how much product we have here,” he said, gesturing to the toys nearly reaching the warehouse rafters. “That’s the only way to get it done and the only way to increase helping families each year.”

Firefighters still need toys for babies and toddlers under age 2, as well as kids between 9-12 years old.

Mullins said there’s never been a shortage of toys to meet demand and says the supply never fails to make a difference for the families receiving the gifts.

“Generally, it’s a really good reaction. A lot of these people both need help and want help, so we’re able to provide that,” he said.

How to donate to Firefighters 4 Kids?

NBC4 will host a donation day to collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards and monetary donations from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3165 Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

Donations can also be made at Franklin County fire stations or any CME Federal Credit Union location through Dec. 24.

Click here for more information.