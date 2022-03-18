COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s only domestic violence shelter is expanding to accommodate more survivors.

This comes as Ohio’s number of domestic violence deaths jumped more than 20% last year.

The shelter, which is known as Lutheran Social Services Choices, is looking to grow its capacity by 40% in the coming year.

“It’s commendable, and it’s commendable that the community is responding,” Dawnya Underwood, vice president of programs, for Lutheran Social Services, said.



Underwood said the funds for the expansion came from a $1.2 million grant by Franklin County Commissioners.

“The high level of need has forced us to implement, at times a waiting list. So, these beds are critical, to moving folks off of the waiting list,” Underwood said.

Currently, the shelter is able to hold 120 individuals, but with this expansion, they’ll be able to house 168. Underwood said the additional rooms and beds will keep them from going overcapacity.

“In the absence of these additional beds, victims and survivors impacted by intimate partner violence and dating violence feel like they are in a situation, that they don’t see another situation,” said Underwood.

The Columbus-based advocacy group said 131 people died from domestic violence from July 2020 to June 2021. That total represents a 20% increase over the same timeframe from 2019-20 and a 62% increase over that timeframe in 2018-19.

With 22 domestic violence-related homicides occurring in Franklin County last year, Underwood said its these numbers and more which are causing them to expand.

And as the only shelter and domestic violence hotline in Franklin County, she said she hopes this will help more victims in her community.

“This provides that opportunity, and that choice…and provides that safety and protection,” said Underwood.

Construction on this new housing will begin in the summer, with plans to fully open the rooms in 2023.

If you or a loved one is suffering from domestic violence, you can call 614-224-4663 or visit https://lssnetworkofhope.org/