Domestic violence rally to promote a bill at the Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Each year, more than 10 million people experience domestic violence in this country.

Here in Ohio, a rally for domestic violence victims took place on the steps of the Statehouse today.

The gathering was to promote the passing of a bill in Ohio, that would provide domestic violence victims with GPS trackers for abusers.

The rally was led by state Senator Teresa Fedor of Toledo, who joined advocates in not only addressing the number of domestic violence incidents in Ohio and also raising awareness over the issue of offenders violating protection orders.

And speakers like Alvin Notice, a father who lost his daughter Tiana Angelique Notice to domestic violence, says this bill would not only help prevent that problem and also save multiple lives.

“There’s solutions and the solution that we’re talking about today is about getting GPS, for domestic violence victims. And GPS is one of the tools that is utilized for domestic violence, and to give the victim an opportunity to have a tracker system to see where their abusers are,” said Alvin Notice, president of the Tiana Angelique Notice Foundation.

The GPS system has been utilized in 13 other states, and if passed, it would expand upon Ohio’s domestic violence laws.