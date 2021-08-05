Dollar General folding chairs recalled after reports of amputated fingers

(WBTW) — Dollar General has issued a recall of around 155,000 of its foldable loungers after reports of the chairs collapsing unexpectedly and causing lacerations and finger amputations.

The company is recalling its True Living Sling Loungers, which were sold from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20 at stores nationwide.

The loungers have white frames with solid blue or green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.

The business has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

Consumers are advised to stop using the chairs and cut the fabric so no one else can use them. People who bought the recalled loungers can contact Dollar General to return them for a full refund.

Incidents involving this product can be reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.