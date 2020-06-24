DOJ announces $3.6 million in funding to combat illegal manufacture and distribution of opioids in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — U.S. Attorneys Justin Herdman, David DeVillers and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday that the Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) has awarded the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission $3,658,998 in funding to combat the illegal manufacture and distribution of heroin and prescription opioids in Ohio.

“Every day in Ohio we continue to see the adverse effects that the heroin and opioid epidemic have in our community,” said Herdman. “This funding will help the Ohio Attorney General’s office continue their great work against this epidemic and support our law enforcement officers on the front lines.”

The COPS Office is awarding more than $29.7 million in grant funding to 14 state law enforcement agency task forces through the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program (AHTF). The AHTF program provides three years of funding directly to state-level law enforcement agencies with multi-jurisdictional reach and interdisciplinary team structures in states with high per capita rates of primary treatment admissions for heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and other opioids.

“We appreciate the partnership and the additional funding that will be used to disrupt the supply chain of illegal drugs in Ohio,” said Yost. “OOCIC’s interdiction task forces strive to stay a step ahead of the ever evolving drug dealers who plague on our street and poison our youth. They aren’t stopping, but we aren’t either.”

This funding will support the location or investigation of illicit activities through statewide collaboration related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil or the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids. AHTF funding has a significant impact on state investigative and seizure work. During the five-month period between October 2019 and February 2020, current AHTF grantees reported the seizure of over $4 million in cash and 1,213 firearms.

“The scourge of opioid and methamphetamine use continues to take a devastating toll on our nation’s communities,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “By providing these resources to law enforcement to help combat the further spread, the COPS Office is demonstrating our commitment to this Administration’s priority of reducing drug use and protecting our citizens from this public health and safety crisis.”