COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“Captain Cute” is the pet of the week. This young lad has called the shelter home for more than 130 days. He enjoys playing with toys and walking.

Currently, 110 dogs are waiting to go home with their new family.

MUTT Madness: all dogs and puppies six months and older are adoptable for $40.

Pet FBI Ohio to offer FREE microchips to all reclaimed dogs during the month of April.

“April 23 is National Lost Dog Awareness Day, and microchips greatly increase the chance that your pet will get home quickly if they ever become lost,” said Pet FBI Executive Director Leslie Poole. “Pet FBI is happy to partner with the Franklin County Dog Shelter to raise awareness and ensure that more pet owners can take this important step to protect their pets.”

The offer is to remove the cost barrier of the microchip and support the group’s mission of reuniting lost and found pets with their families.

Current Dogs Available for Adoption

Captain Cute Age: 4.5 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 57 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Blue Date In Shelter: 3/26/2022

Age: 9 Years 1 Month 3 Weeks

Due Date Out: 3/26/202

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 90 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Grey

Secondary Color:

Sex: Neutered Male

Lucy Date In Shelter: 2/22/2022

Age: 3 Years 4 Months 2 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 43.4 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

Pongo Date In Shelter: 1/9/2022

Age: 2 Years 2 Months 2 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 64 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Black

Sex: Neutered Male

Persephone Date In Shelter: 10/28/2021

Age: 5 Years 4 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 52 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brindle

Secondary Color:

Sex: Spayed Female

Since NBC4i.com began highlighting dogs for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, eight of the 12 featured pets have been adopted. For the entire week of March 21, 84 dogs left the center for their new homes.

