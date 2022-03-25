COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — You can find your forever friend for $18 at the Franklin County Dog Rescue and Animal Shelter.

Once a dog has spent more than 14 days at the shelter, you can walk away with your forever friend for the price of the dog license.

Not sure what kind of pet you want? Here’s the perfect link to figure that out. From the personality to the breed and sex of the pet can all be parsed in the shelter’s online search.

This week, there’s a new lineup of furry friends including a rare mix breed and a fella whose front left leg was recently amputated. The featured K9 is Walter. He has selective hearing, prefers a calm atmosphere and loves attention. This Argentine Dogo has been at the shelter since the second week of November 2021.

Walter Date In Shelter: 11/8/2021

Age: 7 Years 2 Months 4 Weeks (approx)

Due Date Out: 11/11/2021

Breed: Argentine Dogo

Weight: 81 lbs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color:

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

Hoochfots Date In Shelter: 2/23/2022

Age: 4 Years 3 Weeks (approx)

Due Date Out: 2/26/2022

Breed: Sharpei Mix

Weight: 57.5 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Red

Secondary Color:

Sex: Neutered Male

Gingerbread Date In Shelter: 2/17/2022

Age: 3 Years 2 Months 2 Weeks (approx)

Due Date Out: 2/17/2022

Return Reason: Too hyperactive

Return Date: 2/17/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 58.2 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

Murry DateIn Shelter: 12/29/2021

Age: 3 Years 2 Months 2 Weeks

Due Date Out: 1/1/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 56.8 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Since last Friday, nearly 13 dogs have been adopted. Including a few highlighted here on NBC4i.com.

