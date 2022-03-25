COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — You can find your forever friend for $18 at the Franklin County Dog Rescue and Animal Shelter.
Once a dog has spent more than 14 days at the shelter, you can walk away with your forever friend for the price of the dog license.
Not sure what kind of pet you want? Here’s the perfect link to figure that out. From the personality to the breed and sex of the pet can all be parsed in the shelter’s online search.
This week, there’s a new lineup of furry friends including a rare mix breed and a fella whose front left leg was recently amputated. The featured K9 is Walter. He has selective hearing, prefers a calm atmosphere and loves attention. This Argentine Dogo has been at the shelter since the second week of November 2021.
Walter
Date In Shelter: 11/8/2021
Age: 7 Years 2 Months 4 Weeks (approx)
Due Date Out: 11/11/2021
Breed: Argentine Dogo
Weight: 81 lbs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color:
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
Hoochfots
Date In Shelter: 2/23/2022
Age: 4 Years 3 Weeks (approx)
Due Date Out: 2/26/2022
Breed: Sharpei Mix
Weight: 57.5 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Red
Secondary Color:
Sex: Neutered Male
Gingerbread
Date In Shelter: 2/17/2022
Age: 3 Years 2 Months 2 Weeks (approx)
Due Date Out: 2/17/2022
Return Reason: Too hyperactive
Return Date: 2/17/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 58.2 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
Murry
DateIn Shelter: 12/29/2021
Age: 3 Years 2 Months 2 Weeks
Due Date Out: 1/1/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 56.8 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Since last Friday, nearly 13 dogs have been adopted. Including a few highlighted here on NBC4i.com.