Dog rescued from rubble a month after Hurricane Dorian

(CNN Newsource) — A dog in the Bahamas was rescued nearly a month after Hurrican Dorian hit the island.

The dog, who rescuers are now calling “Miracle,” was found under a pile of air conditioners.

Big Dog Ranch’s search and rescue team located Miracle in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, stranded after the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

“Underneath an AC unit, he was trapped since the storm. And he is just totally emaciated. He’s been there since the storm because he is emaciated; nothing but a bag of bones. And still waggin’ his tail. I want everybody to know the crisis for the Bahamas is not over,” said Big Dog Ranch President Lauree Simmons.

Miracle is just one of the 138 dogs rescued and evacuated by Big Dog Ranch since Hurrican Dorian moved through the area.