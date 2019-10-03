Dog recovering after owners saw off its back legs

Breaking News
by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

MANDEVILLE, LA (WVLA)  Buddy the dachshund has had a rough life.  According to his new doctor at Louisiana’s Lakeshore Veterinary Hospital, Buddy’s back legs were sawed off by his former owners. 

“I’ve never seen something where I was suspicious of a human being malicious and deliberately cutting off a dog’s leg,” Dr. Lee Capone says.    

When rescuers found him, they immediately brought him to vet. Dr. Capone says by the time he saw him, Buddy was barely alive. He spent hours trying to save his life, performing multiple procedures.

“We gave him a blood transfusion immediately. Started him on antibiotics, started him on pain medicine,” he says.

Working with animals for 40 years, Dr. Capone says he’s never seen something so cruel.

“He will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. He’ll still be in the hospital for maybe two or three weeks,” he says.

