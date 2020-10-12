Does the mail run on Columbus day? 10 holidays observed by the post office

(WCMH) — The U.S. Postal Service recognizes 10 official holidays each year, including Columbus Day. This means mail and packages are not delivered and post offices are closed.
According to the postal service, the following holidays are recognized in 2020:
|Wednesday, January 1
|New Year’s Day
|Monday, January 20
|Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
|Monday, February 17*
|Washington’s Birthday
|Monday, May 25
|Memorial Day
|Friday, July 3**
|Independence Day
|Monday, September 7
|Labor Day
|Monday, October 12
|Columbus Day
|Wednesday, November 11
|Veterans Day
|Thursday, November 26
|Thanksgiving Day
|Friday, December 25
|Christmas Day