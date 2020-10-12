Does the mail run on Columbus day? 10 holidays observed by the post office

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
usps_244434

(WCMH) — The U.S. Postal Service recognizes 10 official holidays each year, including Columbus Day. This means mail and packages are not delivered and post offices are closed.

According to the postal service, the following holidays are recognized in 2020:

Wednesday, January 1New Year’s Day
Monday, January 20Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Monday, February 17*Washington’s Birthday
Monday, May 25Memorial Day
Friday, July 3**Independence Day
Monday, September 7Labor Day
Monday, October 12Columbus Day
Wednesday, November 11Veterans Day
Thursday, November 26Thanksgiving Day
Friday, December 25Christmas Day

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools