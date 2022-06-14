COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents of the Latitude Five25 apartment complex near Mount Vernon will have a place to go overnight to beat the heat.

The Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is operating an overnight cooling shelter Tuesday at the Dodge Park Community Center for residents of the complex, which the Red Cross said is without power.

The community center is located at 667 Sullivant Avenue.

The Red Cross is working with Columbus Public Health to operate the center.

There is no word on whether the shelter will be in operation Wednesday night, when temperatures are forecast to be even hotter than Tuesday, approaching record levels and topping off at nearly 96 degrees.

The city is also operating several other cooling centers throughout Columbus.