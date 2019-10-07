Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

Do you know him? CPD asking for help identifying injured man

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are asking for help identifying a man who was found in the German Village area.

Police say the man was taken to an area hospital. Police hope to get a name or get in touch with his family.

NEED TO IDENTIFY THIS MAN: He was found by patrol officers today in the German Village area. He’s now at an area hospital. Hoping to get a name or get in touch with family.Please call 614-645-4545 with info.

Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Monday, October 7, 2019

