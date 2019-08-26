Disney reveals Emma Stone’s look as Cruella De Vil

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS (CNN Newsource) –Disney fans are getting their first look at the new punk rock look for Cruella De Vil.

Emma Stone plays the evil dog-napper in the upcoming movie “Cruella.”

It’s an origin story for the classic “101 Dalmations.”

The new look was unveiled at Disney’s D-23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Similar to the old character, Stone’s Cruella wears a two-toned black and white hairstyle, has red lips, and black eye makeup.

Instead of her signature fur coat, she’s wearing leather, head-to-toe.

Stone revealed the film will be set in London’s 1970’s punk rock era.

“Cruella” hits theaters on May 28th 2021.