Disney is putting dozens of stores inside Target locations

(NBCNC) –Shoppers will soon find a new “shop-in-shop” Disney store at select Target stores, as well as a new digital online experience.

The Disney store at Target will feature more than 450 items including toys, games, apparel and accessories.

Plus, items that have only been available at Disney retail locations.

The Disney space will also feature music, interactive displays, photo-ops, and a seating area were families can watch Disney movie clips.

Disney stores will first debut at 25 Target stores around the Country in October, with 40 more opening by the Fall of 2020.