DeWine, Yost encourage registration for organ, eye, and tissue donation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared Friday to be Donation Decision Day in Ohio in an effort to encourage discussion about organ, eye, and tissue donation.

DeWine made the declaration, along with Attorney General Dave Yost, at the Lifeline of Ohio’s Donor Memorial for National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.

“Today in Ohio, there are more than 3,000 people who are waiting for an organ donation,” DeWine said. “They are our family members, neighbors, and friends. All of us have the potential to help those in need by registering to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor.”

The goal of Donor Decision Day, according to a statement, “is to encourages Ohioans to talk with their families about the decision to be a donor, register their decision in the Ohio Donor Registry, and raise awareness about the lifesaving and healing impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation.”

According to the statement, registered donors have the potential to save eight lives through organ donation, and heal more than 75 people through tissue donation.

Ohioans age 151/2 or older who hold a valid Ohio driver’s license, learner’s permit, or state ID card can register to donate by joining the Ohio Donor Registry when visiting an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office or online at donatelifeohio.org