COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be announcing a new law enforcement grant proposal Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The proposal DeWine will announce will be a new first responder grant proposal to direct hundreds of millions of dollars in grant funding to law enforcement and other first-responder agencies to combat violent crime.

Other parts of the proposal include recruitment of the next generation of first responders and the enhancement of wellness resources for officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and more.

The Governor and Lt. Governor will be alongside representatives from multiple Ohio associations and orders including the Ohio General Assembly, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.