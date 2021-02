FILE— In this file photo from April 15, 2020, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, left, and Gov. Mike DeWine, walk into their daily coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husted, a former University of Dayton football player, has been advocating that fall high school sports proceed during the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted Aug. 10 that good results can’t be expected when sports are taken away from young people. Husted’s comments come as Gov. DeWine is expected to announce his plans for sports on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to release his executive budget for the state Monday afternoon.

The governor will hold a press conference with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at 1:30 p.m. to unveil the biennial Executive Budget for 2022 and 2023.

The budget will then be posted online at budget.ohio.gov at 2:30 p.m.

DeWine and Husted will detail “an initiative for strategic economic investment and growth for Ohio’s economy,” according to a statement announcing the press conference.