DeWine seeking federal funds to aid flooded farmers

DELAWARE COUNTY (WCMH) — With no relief from Mother Nature, Gov. Mike DeWine said he will do what he can to bring relief to farmers who have been impacted because of all of this season’s rain.

DeWine said he is working to get federal relief for Ohio farmers.

He said farmers didn’t have time to plant their crops and, if they did, most of their crops are now sitting in flooded fields.

DeWine said that is why he has reached out to the Secretary of Agriculture to see if Ohio can be declared an emergency. He added the situation has reached a criticl level, but his team is still collecting data to determine how bad the situation has been for farmers.

Relief won’t make the farmers whole, DeWine said, but hopes it will at least help some of them out.

“It’s highly unusual,” he said. “I mean I cannot remember a year with so much rain where farmers literally only had a day in the whole planting season — the whole season — think about that. For a couple of months, they only have one day that they could actually put their crop in and you’re seeing a record low crop in Ohio, and so that land, they’re not going to be able to use. It’s going to basically sit there and that’s just devastating for a farmer.”

He adds the damage may be worse than what can be seen at surface level.

“You’re going to see, in particular, in our rural communities, that so much depends on our agriculture economy,” DeWine said. “So, you got the farmer who does not have the money that they need, but this will impact the implement dealer, it will impact whoever is selling the machinery, the combines. It’s going to impact the fertilizer people, on and one, and so it’s going to have a huge ripple effect all throughout the agriculture community.”

One farmer in Delaware County said they are looking to form a suicide prevention counseling for farmers who are devastated because they could lose their entire farms because of the weather.