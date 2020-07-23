DeWine responds to Columbus being on federal watchlist for coronavirus outbreaks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is responding to a federal report in which the White House says Columbus is one of 11 major cities that should take ‘aggressive’ steps to mitigate coronavirus outbreaks.

According to the Center of Public Integrity, Dr. Deborah Birx mentioned the cities on a private phone call with state and local leaders.

Birx is the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“When you first see that increase in test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts,” she said in a recording of the call obtained by the Center of Public Integrity. “I know it may look small and you may say, ‘That only went from five to five-and-a-half [percent], and we’re going to wait and see what happens.’ If you wait another three or four or even five days, you’ll start to see a dramatic increase in cases.”

The cities identified were Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

At his Thursday briefing on the virus and the state’s response to it, DeWine acknowledged that he was “on and off” the call with Birx.

NBC4 asked him if he would be taking or if he was considering taking aggressive steps to slow the spread of the virus in Columbus.

“We are working very closely with our two health departments, with the city health department, the county health department,” DeWine said. “We’re working closely with Mayor [Andrew] Ginther. We are making every single effort that we can, and we will continue to do that.”

DeWine also acknowledged that the number of COVID-19 cases in Columbus is high.

“They’re high for a number of different reasons,” he said. “We have a younger population. Columbus is the youngest city as far as population, age in the state, and we’re seeing a significant outbreak in those who are 20 to 29, actually those who are 20 to 40, so it should not shock anybody that that is what we are seeing in Columbus.”

DeWine concluded his discussion on the topic by saying he is regularly in communication with Vice President Mike Pence and he welcomes any help the federal government is willing to give in fighting the virus.