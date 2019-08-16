DeWine OK’s use of state disaster relief program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine authorized on Friday the use of the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) to help communities impacted by several severe weather incidents between April and July of this year.

The SDRP is a reimbursement program that can be used in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance, according to a press release from DeWine.

The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work, officials said.

Areas impacted by flooding, flash flooding, and/or severe storms on the following dates may qualify for assistance:

April 25-26: Mercer County

May 16-17: Logan County

June 16-21: Belmont, Carroll, Jefferson, and Logan counties

July 7: Belmont County

July 20-22: Trumbull and Belmont counties

The SDRP is authorized for counties whose damages meet a countywide per capital indicator, according to the press release.

DeWine’s authorization allowing the use of the fund allows the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to request the funding from the Ohio Controlling Board, officials said.