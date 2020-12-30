DeWine extends curfew for three more weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine has extended the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. COVID-19 curfew for at least the next three weeks.

The governor made the announcement during a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

The original three-week curfew had been set to expire on Jan. 2. The new curfew will be in place until at least Jan. 23.

Curfew ➡ @OHDeptofHealth is extending the 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. statewide curfew for another three weeks until January 23, 2021. This is b/c we don’t yet know what effect the holidays may have on our hospitals and health care systems, so we must continue to be cautious. pic.twitter.com/mVDaBYB0vx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

The curfew does not apply to people going to and from work, or those seeking help with a medical emergency.

In addition, customers can still pick up food or have it delivered. Restaurants and bars must stop serving at 10 p.m.

DeWine said March 1 is the date that schools can return to full in-person learning if they choose. Students will be required to wear masks and to observe social distancing.