DeWine extends COVID curfew indefinitely

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine says the COVID curfew will remain in place indefinitely until infection numbers decrease.

He made the statement at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing while responding to a reporter’s question.

On January 2, DeWine extended the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. COVID-19 curfew for three more weeks. The extended curfew was set to run out on Jan. 23.

The curfew does not apply to people going to and from work, or those seeking help with a medical emergency.

In addition, customers can still pick up food or have it delivered. Restaurants and bars must stop serving at 10 p.m.

DeWine said March 1 is the date that schools can return to full in-person learning if they choose. Students will be required to wear masks and to observe social distancing.

