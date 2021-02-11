DeWine: Data error caused Ohio’s underreported COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the adjusted COVID-19 death toll at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, saying an error in the data collection process that caused the disparity is now being fixed.

“We found out about it recently and now they’re being reconciled over the next few days,” DeWine said of the numbers that were underreported. “You’re going to see a distorted number in the next couple of days. But we’re getting that straightened out.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Thursday’s count includes about 650 previously unrecorded deaths. The numbers were underreported between November and December 2020. The department said about 4,000 deaths could be added to the total in the coming week.

Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud said she is working with staff to better understand the process of entering the data correctly.

“It’s the reconciliation of two points of data that was not done in a timely manner,” she said of the underreported numbers. “We’re working on a new quality assurance process going forward.”

The underreported deaths will be added to the state’s totals during the coming week, causing the death toll to appear higher than normal.