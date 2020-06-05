Casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in Ohio June 19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen Friday, June 19.

DeWine added outdoor theaters must submit a plan to the state and can reopen upon doing so.

DeWine made the announcement during Friday’s coronavirus press briefing.

The announcement to reopen amusement parks and water parks comes less than a day after Cedar Point, Kings Island, and Kalahari Resorts filed a lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Health stating the amusement parks should be allowed to reopen.  

DeWine said the state has received and approved plans in regard to the Memorial Tournament held every year in Dublin. The plan, known as the Memorial Tournament Activation Plan, calls for the tournament to be held July 13-19, and allows fans to attend.

One week before the Memorial Tournament, the Muirfield Village Golf Club will host a second PGA Tour event from July 9-12 to replace the John Deere Classic.

Thursday, DeWine announced  zoos, movie theaters, and other entertainment facilities can reopen next week.

