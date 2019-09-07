DeWine attends business development summit in Japan

TOKYO (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is overseas working to develop relationships with current and potential investors in the state.

DeWine is attending the annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference in Tokyo. With more than 70,000 Ohioans working at Japan-owned businesses across the state, the country is the Buckeye State’s top international employer.

In preparation for the trip, DeWine met with Japan’s ambassador to the United States last week. The two exchanged gifts with the governor giving the ambassador a book about the Wright brothers. He received a traditional Japanese art piece in return.

It has been more than a decade since Ohio’s governor has attended the conference.

“Everybody must know that there are huge investments being done in the state by Japanese investors such as Honda, but not limited to Honda,” Shinsuke Sugiyama, Ambassador of Japan to the United States, said.

DeWine’s trip will last until Friday and he plans to visit Ohio’s sister state in the country while he’s there.