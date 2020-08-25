DeWine: $300 unemployment benefit checks expected to go out in mid to late September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio has filled out the application for the additional 300 dollars in unemployment benefits. Assuming things are done in a timely manner, they expect checks to go out in mid to late September, DeWine said at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

DeWine said he talked to the labor secretary yesterday about the checks.

“I know people are suffering,” DeWine said. “Those checks would be retroactive, so the first check would be up until that point in time. I made it clear to my team we need to get this out just as absolutely as qickly as we can. People are hurting. People need it.