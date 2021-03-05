DeWine: 15 mass vaccination sites to open, including in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is taking steps to expand regional access to COVID vaccines by opening 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics throughout the state.

He made the announcement Friday from a vaccination site in East Cleveland.

In central Ohio, the governor said the state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics will be located in Columbus, Chillicothe, and Zanesville, with a mobile clinic making stops around Athens in southeastern Ohio.

Other Ohio locations include Lima, Maumee, Dayton, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Marietta, and Wilmington, with three more mobile clinics traveling around northwestern and west-central Ohio (Ada), north-central Ohio (Mansfield), and east-central Ohio (Steubenville). In addition, the Governor said that an eight-week mass vaccination clinic will open March 17 at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” DeWine said, adding that the clinics will operate until they are no longer necessary.

The Governor said that clinics will be equipped to administer between 300 and 3,000 vaccines a day depending on location, supply, and demand. Established vaccine providers will also see an increase in supplies.

The sites are not yet taking reservations; the Governor said that specific instructions on booking an appointment are coming later this month.

Governor DeWine also announced today that 50,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be dedicated to two pop-up mass vaccination sites in Columbus and Cincinnati.

The pop-up clinics will open shortly after March 17 and will offer 12,500 first doses at each location, with each person being guaranteed a second vaccination.

A complete list of the selected regional mass vaccination clinic sites and associated local partners can be found at governor.ohio.gov.