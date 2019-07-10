Developer to transform vacant site along E. Long St. to apartments, shops

It was a site of African American success here in Columbus, but it now sits vacant.

The Bronzevile community along East Long Street was a hot spot for African American culture and businesses back in the 1920s.

A bank at 818 E. Long Street was the site of the first African American Bank in Columbus.

“It was created by and for African Americans,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

It was called the Adelphi Loan and Savings Company. It was built in 1921 during a time when segregation played a major role in American culture.

Later, the bank was turned into the McNabb Funeral Home, but two years ago it was demolished and the site sat empty.

Now it will be the location of a new $23 million urban mixed-use development called “The Adelphi Quarter.”

It keeps the name of the original bank and will have 130 apartments, a restaurant, and shops, but not everyone is happy.

“I don’t think what they’re trying to build here is going to be beneficial to the community,” said Columbus resident Christina Coles.

Willis Brown, who is president of the Bronzeville Neighborhood Association, said this will be for the community.

“Change is coming but we got to find a way to keep everyone engaged,” he said.

Brown fought to keep the history of this building alive for future generations, and he won.

Part of the old McNabb Funeral Home is going to be integrated into this building.

“Now we can say that what was done then is now being carried on,” said Brown. “So, people can touch and feel that past.”

He believes the front facade of the building, which signified economic success, shows this community can do the same now.

“We’re doing the same thing of getting the community to be a part of an economic engine such as this project,” said Brown.

He also told NBC4 he was not willing to settle for a historic plaque.