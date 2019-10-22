Despite Wisconsin loss, Buckeyes and Badgers still a big game

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the football in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Wisconsin may have lost to Illinois on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean it will be an easy game for the Buckeyes against the Badgers.

The third ranked Buckeyes beat Northwestern 52-3 on Friday night.

Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 121 yards in the blowout win against the Wildcats.

The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) did exactly as expected and blew the game open early, jumping to a 31-3 halftime lead.

Wisconsin, on the other hand, lost to an unranked Illinois team, 24-23 on Saturday.

Heisman contender Jonathan Taylor rushed 28 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for the Badgers (6-1, 4-1), but he also lost a fumble in Illinois territory in the fourth quarter to help fuel an Illini comeback.

The Buckeyes and Badgers are set to face off at Ohio Stadium at noon on Saturday.