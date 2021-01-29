Designer Shoe Warehouse reduces workforce in Columbus

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Designer Shoe Warehouse, in Columbus, is laying off nearly 100 employees, the company announced late Thursday evening.

According to DSW, it is restructuring its customer service functions at the store located on 4150 E. Fifth Avenue.  

The company will be laying off approximately 92 employees.

“The first employment separations resulting from this workforce reduction presently are expected to occur on or about March 27, 2021, and we anticipate that they will be permanent,” states DSW in a press release.

Follow NBC4i.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools