Designer Shoe Warehouse reduces workforce in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Designer Shoe Warehouse, in Columbus, is laying off nearly 100 employees, the company announced late Thursday evening.

According to DSW, it is restructuring its customer service functions at the store located on 4150 E. Fifth Avenue.

The company will be laying off approximately 92 employees.

“The first employment separations resulting from this workforce reduction presently are expected to occur on or about March 27, 2021, and we anticipate that they will be permanent,” states DSW in a press release.

