Live Now
Defense for young Ohio woman charged with murdering baby makes its case

Deputies: Wife cuts off husband’s penis

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN/NBC News) –A North Carolina woman has been charged with malicious castration after she allegedly tied her husband up and cut his penis off.

Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, was also charged with kidnapping.

Major Jason Wank of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the couple’s home around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. He said the motive for the castration is still unclear.

Wank says they were able to recover 61-year-old James Frabutt’s body part and it was immediately put on ice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools