COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Franklin County deputies are searching for Melanie Lynn Wood, last seen on Dec. 8.

According to authorities, the 31-year-old woman is likely traveling in a 2017 blue Acura with an Ohio registration plate, HTR8120.

Deputies believe she’s traveling with her dog Lea, who’s a mixed with a Pitbull and Rottweiler.

Wood is 5-foot 3-inches, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 614-525-3333.