HOCKING COUNTY Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old, last seen early Thursday.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for Joshua Jackson, 16, who was last seen at 3 a.m. Thursday in the Enterprise area.

According to deputy’s reports Jackson is 5-foot 10-inches, 139 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Jackson drives a teal 2005 Ford Taurus with Ohio plate number HTM2560.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 740-385-2131.