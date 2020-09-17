Deputies search for home burglary suspects near Liberty Township

DELAWARE COUNTY, (WCMH) – Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on September 13.

The Delaware County Sheriff Office says the resident returned home and discovered forced entry and missing items near Woodland Hall in Liberty Township.

Deputies state home security video captured the vehicle and a profile view of one of three suspects.

Authorities are looking for a white Toyota 4 runner with the rear passenger side damaged. The license plate had been removed as well.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 740-833-2835.

